Watch Kayi Ushe discuss leading The Lion King in the West End

Say hello to the West End's new Simba!

Kayi Ushe will take on the iconic stage role in London from July at the Lyceum Theatre.

In an exclusive video, Ushe discusses bringing the part to life after over a year of lockdown and how much it will mean to him stepping out in front of a West End crowd for the first time in a long time.

Watch his interview here:

Julie Taymor's adaptation of the iconic Disney classic film first opened on Broadway in 1997, coming to the West End two years later. The record-breaking piece has been closed since the onset of the pandemic, but is set to reopen in late July, when the government's roadmap to reopening has reached step four.