Watch Katie Brayben, Andrew Rannells, Jake Shears and more discuss the Tammy Faye musical

WhatsOnStage met the starry cast and creative team of Tammy Faye after the show's divine world premiere at the Almeida Theatre in north London.

Led by Katie Brayben in the titular role alongside Andrew Rannells as Jim Bakker, the show received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, who described it as: "a vibrant, multi-coloured telling, of an astonishing, mascara-coated life, riding the wave of television".

The production is directed by Rupert Goold, with the creative team featuring choreographer Lynne Page, designer Bunny Christie, costume designer Katrina Lindsay, lighting designer Neil Austin, sound designer Bobby Aitken, musical supervisor co-orchestrator and arranger Tom Deering, co-orchestrator Mark Dickman, video designer Finn Ross, musical director Oli Jackson and casting directors Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.