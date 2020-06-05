Watch John Boyega's Black Lives Matter speech from Hyde Park rally

Actor and campaigner John Boyega stood in Hyde Park on 3 June and delivered a bold, powerful speech about the future of the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK and around the world.

In the speech Boyega said: "They want us to mess up, they want us to be disorganised. But not today....I don't know if I will have a career after this. You know what, f**k that. Today is about innocent people who are half way through their process."

This week, Black Lives Matter rallies and campaigns have occurred all over the world. If you are looking for ways to support and donate, there is a useful guide here.