Watch Jenna Russell and Sally Ann Triplett discuss their careers and working together on Piaf

Jenna Russell and Sally Ann Triplett are co-starring in the revival of Piaf at Nottingham and Leeds Playhouse(s) but, more than that, they're also firm friends!

To celebrate many a year working together (including co-starring in Follies in 1987 at the Shaftesbury Theatre), the pair sat down to discuss Piaf, as well as their careers to date.

Piaf reopens Nottingham Playhouse and runs to 17 July 2021 before transferring to Leeds Playhouse's Courtyard Theatre from 23 July to 7 August. The audience will be seated in cabaret-style seating that adheres to any social distancing guidelines if necessary. The production will be live streamed to audiences at home on 14 July.

The play tells the life story of the renowned French singer Edith Piaf. Her most famous songs include "La Vie en Rose" and "Je Ne Regrette Rien", though the international star began her life singing on the streets of Paris.

You can watch the extended interview below:

Laura Pitt-Pulford (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) plays Marlene Dietrich. Garry Robson (Reasons to be Cheerful, Graeae) takes on the role of Louis Leplee. Louis Gaunt (Grease, UK and Ireland tour), who is originally from Nottingham, plays Piaf's husband Theo.

Samuel James (James Graham's Sketching, Wilton's Music Hall) plays Bruno, owner and manager of the Paris Olympia. Matthew Woodyatt (Fiddler on the Roof, Chichester) plays Raymond and Joseph Prowen (A Christmas Carol, RSC) Louis. Zheng Xi Yong, who was last at Nottingham Playhouse in Stephen Sondheim's Assassins takes on the role of Lucien.

Directed by Adam Penford, Piaf is designed by Frankie Bradshaw, with Jack Knowles as lighting designer, Ella Wahlström as sound designer, Gareth Valentine as MD on keys, arranger and orchestrator, Georgina Lamb as movement director, Félicité du Jeu as dialect coach, and Will Burton as casting director.