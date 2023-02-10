Watch Hannah Lowther and Michael Mather perform "Everything You'll Ever Need" from No Limits

Take a look at a special performance inside rehearsals for No Limits!

Sam Thomas' piece, which is directed by Dean Johnson (BKLYN), is set to be led by Natalie May Paris (Six, she/her), playing the role of #DREAMER.

Joining her are Owen Clayton (Julie: The Musical, they/he), as #ROMANTIC, Hannah Lowther (Heathers The Musical, she/her) as #CATFISH, Michael Mather (Soho Cinders, he/him) as #FIGHTER, Mary Moore (Grease, she/they) as #FUNEMPLOYED and Saffi Needham (recently graduated and making her professional debut, she/her) as SWING.

The new cycle, telling the stories of a variety of characters determined to let go of anxieties and fight for their identities, will run at the Turbine Theatre from 15 to 26 February 2023. with the creative team also set to include musical director Ella Ingram (Curtain Up) and movement director Rhys Wilkinson (& Juliet).

Tickets are on sale now via the Turbine website.