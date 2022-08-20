Watch Grease star Jake Reynolds sing "Those Magic Changes"

A new video has been released featuring Jake Reynolds (Doody) from the West End production of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical Grease singing "Those Magic Changes".

The hit revival stars Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine at certain performances. Special Guest Star Jason Donovan plays Teen Angel at certain performances, with his next scheduled performance being Monday 12 September.

Also in the cast are Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett plays Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

The musical opened on Tuesday 17 May 2022 and runs for 11 more weeks until 29 October. 2022 marks 50 years since Grease first opened on Broadway.

