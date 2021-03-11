Watch Giles Terera sing new number from his streamed song cycle

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first listen to a new number from award-winning actor Giles Terera.

The number, "The Flats" is from his song cycle Black Matter, which will have his concert streamed from Crazy Coqs later this month.

Terera describes the show as follows: "I live in Soho, London. I was there throughout last summer. I saw Soho shift from deserted tranquillity, where the only sounds were birds and church bells to the noise and heat of demands for social justice and civil unrest. I saw couples and families sneaking bike rides and I saw protests. Homelessness and empty properties.

"People helping each other and people hurting each other. Confusion and hope and strength. I found myself taking my guitar and writing about what I was seeing and feeling and thinking. I ended up writing a collection of songs and my aim was to respond immediately to what I was experiencing. I wanted to answer the question: how do we communicate in this atmosphere? How do we find love and balance and strength?"

The concert will be available from 24 to 31 March, with tickets on sale now.