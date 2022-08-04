Watch an exclusive performance from Cruise ahead of the show's West End return

Jack Holden's Olivier award-nominated play Cruise will return for a new West End run this summer – and you can see Holden in action with composer John Patrick Elliott below.

Playing at the Apollo Theatre from 13 August to 4 September, the piece is written and performed by Holden (Ten Per Cent) and brings the world of 1980s Soho into dazzling light while also paying tribute to a generation decimated by HIV and AIDS.

The production had its West End debut in May 2021, the first new play to have its premiere there since the pandemic. It received glowing reviews.

Bronagh Lagan (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) directs the piece, which has original music composed and performed live by Elliott.

The piece's creative team also includes Nik Corrall (design), STUFISH Entertainment Architects (co-design), Jai Morjaria (lighting design), Sarah Golding (movement) and Max Pappenheim (additional sound design).