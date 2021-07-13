Watch Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan discuss bringing Anna X to the West End

WhatsOnStage had an exclusive chat with the team for Anna X, Joseph Charlton's new play, currently in previews in the West End.

First seen at Vault Festival in 2019, the piece stars Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer) as two influencers who find themselves struggling to keep up with New York's social elite.

Directed by Daniel Raggett, it has set and video design by Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Mike Winship and costume design by Natalie Pryce.

It plays to 4 August, with tickets on sale now.