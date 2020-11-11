Watch Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan and Jon Hamm star in Wild Mountain Thyme trailer, based on Broadway hit

Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Dearbhla Molloy, and Christopher Walken have been unveiled in the first trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme, the film adaptation of John Patrick Shanley's Broadway play Outside Mullingar.

Shanley's Outside Mullingar opened at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in January 2014. It ran until March 16 for a total of 22 previews and 61 performances.

Brían F O'Byrne, Debra Messing, Peter Maloney, and Dearbhla Molloy led the stage cast of the romantic comedy, which centered on a pair of Irish loners who spend years drawn to each other without making a move. Tony winner Doug Hughes (Doubt) directed.

The piece will be released in cinemas and on-demand on 11 December.

Watch the trailer below: