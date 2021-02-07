Watch musical theatre student Ella Young sing "Defying Gravity" on The Voice

We've been treated to some absolutely cracking performances on The Voice this year, and last night was no different.

Ella Young, as of 2020 training at UWTSD in Cardiff, took to the ITV series to give a rendition the iconic number "Defying Gravity" from the blockbuster musical Wicked (the show's progress towards a film was cemented this week when a new director was unveiled).

Young unfortunately did not progress to the next round, but this appearance will surely be the best form of audition tape possible, so we expect to see her on our stages soon.

Last year she sang in a virtual concert celebrating the music of Finn Anderson, alongside Matt Henry. We've embedded that performance below.







