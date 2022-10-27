Watch Courtney Stapleton perform a number from new musical We Are A Rainbow

Have a first listen to new musical We Are a Rainbow – an original piece by Billy Cullum (It's a Sin, RENT) and Robert Tregoning (Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), with additional music by Laura Bangay (Bedknobs and Broomsticks).

The story is inspired by the real life 'No Outsiders' programme, which introduced LGBTQ+ education to primary schools, and here is an original tune, "Make It Right", performed by Courtney Stapleton (BBTA winner for Beauty and the Beast), alongside Bangay on piano.

Videography is by Dean Johnson.