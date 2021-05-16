Watch the cast of Les Misérables perform on The One Show

You can watch a special performance on The One Show as the West End gears up for its return!

The principal cast are Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Jamie Muscato as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and at certain performances Dean Chisnall will play the role of Jean Valjean.

Watch Friday's performance here:

The show is penned by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

The concert is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo.

It runs at the Sondheim Theatre from Thursday, with tickets on sale below.