Watch Brandy and Todrick Hall sing Rodgers and Hammerstein Cinderella medley for Disney release

Watch Brandy join Todrick Hall for a medley of numbers from Rodgers and Hammersteon's ''Cinderella.

Considered legendary, the piece features Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox.

Originally airing to 60 million viewers in the US, the piece is directed by Robert Iscove, written by Robert I Freedman, and choregraphed by Rob Marshall. Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron served as executive producers. Chris Montan was a producer and Robyn Crawford was an associate producer.

The classic musical features numbers such as "Impossible", "In My Own Little Corner", "Ten Minutes Ago", "A Lovely Night" and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?".

The show is available now on Disney Plus in the US, and will be released in the UK on 5 March.