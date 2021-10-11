Watch Ben Platt sing Dear Evan Hansen on Strictly Come Dancing

What can be better than a little bit of dancin' while watching a number from Dear Evan Hansen?

Stage and screen star Ben Platt, who stars in the film adaptation of the multi-Tony Award-winning musical, headed for the Strictly studio last night to perform a live rendition of iconic number "You Will Be Found", accompanied by Strictly professionals.

The movie version of the show will arrive on 22 October in the UK, with a cast also featuring Amy Adams, Amandla Stenberg and Julianne Moore. You can read our review here.

The stage production of Dear Evan Hansen is also set to reopen at the Noël Coward Theatre later this month.