Watch Adam Woodyatt, Gaynor Faye and Peter James discuss bringing Looking Good Dead to the stage

The stage adaptation of Peter James' thriller Looking Good Dead is about to commence a lengthy UK tour, and WhatsOnStage interviewed the piece's two stars Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye as well as multi-million best-selling author James about the project.

In the video interview below, James discusses his inspiration for the text, while Faye and Woodyatt reflect on returning to the stage.

Also in the show are Harry Long as detective Roy Grace, Ian Houghton as Jonas, Leon Stewart as Branson, Gemma Stroyan as Bella, Luke Ward-Wilkinson as Max Bryce, Mylo McDonald as Mick and Natalie Boakye as Janie.

The show is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, designed by Michael Holt with lighting design by Jason Taylor. The composer and sound designer is Max Pappenheim.

The piece is adapted for the stage by Shaun Mckenna and is part of the "Roy Grace" series. It follows Tom Bryce, who inadvertently witnesses a vicious murder, placing his family in grave danger.

The show opens at Curve in Leicester on 1 July.