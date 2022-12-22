Watch a "Naughty" exclusive clip from the Matilda movie

The film version of Matilda The Musical has unveiled an exclusive new clip as it prepares for its sing-along screenings in the new year!

Released late last month, the film became a UK box office smash and a viral sensation - thanks in part to a visually spectacular clip of the young cast performing "Revolting Children".

Anyone hoping to hold fire and wait until the film reaches streaming platforms will have a long time to endure in this country – the movie won't arrive here on Netflix until next summer, months after other parts of the world. So it's worth bagging a big-screen fix (also the choreography is so much more impressive in cinemas, as we noted in our review).

Road Dahl's Matilda The Musical is only in UK and Ireland cinemas now – and will be streaming in this country on Netflix from summer 2023. The sing-along event will be in cinemas from 1 January.

The West End show continues performances in London.