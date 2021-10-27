Watch a brand new West Side Story movie sneak peek

A new sneak peek has been released for the upcoming West Side Story movie – set to open in December 2021.

Delayed a year by the pandemic, Steven Spielberg's fresh take on the iconic musical stars Ansel Elgort as Tony, Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, and Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino are the main cast, with Broadway vets Brian d'Arcy James and Corey Stoll joining them as Sergeant Krupke and Lieutenant Schrank, respectively.

Find out more about the movie here.