Watch 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards nominees celebrate at the Awards launch

Stars and nominees came to the h Club last week to celebrate being shortlisted for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

The list of nominations was unveiled on 5 December, with hit new musical & Juliet receiving a record 13 nods, alongside eight for Open Air Theatre's Evita and eight for the Old Vic's revival of Present Laughter.

You can see the full list of shows recognised here.

WhatsOnStage recently announced a new partnership with BBC Radio 2, with the Awards Concert being aired live on the station from 7pm to 10pm on 1 March 2020.