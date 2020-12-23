War of the Worlds streaming on YouTube from Christmas Day

A filmed production of Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds will be streamed for free online from Christmas Day.

The live version of Jeff Wayne's 1978 bestselling album was brought to the stage in 2006 for a tour of the UK. Filmed at London's Wembley Arena, and using a blend of theatre, music and visual imagery, the production incorporates performers from the original recording, including Justin Hayward, Chris Thompson and Wayne himself.

There's also audio and visual elements featuring Richard Burton, as well as the ten-piece Black Smoke Band and the 48-piece Ulladubulla Strings.

Wayne's double album was first released in 1978, and is now one of the best-selling of all time. A five-hour Audible version of the show has been made featuring an all-star cast of Michael Sheen, Taron Egerton and Ade Edmondson.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2021 arena tour of The War of The Worlds was postponed and will now tour from March 2022.

The stream is part of The Shows Must Go On! series on YouTube. While free, the channel is asking audiences to make a donation to support the arts during the pandemic.

War of the Worlds will be available from 25 December to 5 January.