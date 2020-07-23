Waitress musical delays UK and Ireland tour with rescheduled dates

Rescheduled dates for the Waitress UK and Ireland tour have been revealed.

Waitress initially opened at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and has now ended its West End run, picking up 7 WhatsOnStage Award nominations in December 2019. It has music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

The show will now open at Bradford Alhambra on 1 May 2021 before visiting Birmingham, Ipswich, Southampton, Liverpool, Woking, Nottingham, Glasgow, Bristol, Plymouth, Oxford, Cardiff, Wolverhampton, Leeds, Southend, Norwich, Crawley, Milton Keynes, Wimbledon, Eastbourne, Sunderland, Brighton, Manchester, Aberdeen, Stoke, Northampton, Edinburgh, Leicester, Hull, Bromley, Belfast, Newcastle, Torquay and Llandudno.

Further dates are to be announced.