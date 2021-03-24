Virtual murder-mystery musical announces full casting

Casting has been revealed for A Killer Party, the virtual murder mystery musical experience.

Appearing in the episodic piece are Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools and Horses, Nativity The Musical) as Shea Crescendo, Debbie Kurup (The Prince of Egypt, Sweet Charity) as Vivika Orsonwelles, comedian, actor and presenter Jason Manford (Curtains, Sweeney Todd, The Producers) as Varthur McArthur, Cedric Neal (The Voice, Motown The Musical) as George Murderer, Amara Okareke (Les Misérables, The Boyfriend) as Lily Wright, Lucas Rush (The Merry Wives of Windsor, Les Misérables) as Clarke Staples, Emma Salvo (Come From Away, The Toxic Avenger) as Justine Case, Ashley Samuels (Motown The Musical, The Book of Mormon) as Cameron Mitchelljohn, Harriet Thorpe (Wicked, Les Misérables) as Detective Case and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away, Songs From a New World) as Joan McArthur.

Directed by Benji Sperring (The Toxic Avenger), the piece has a book by Rachel Axler (The Daily Show), music by Jason Howard (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and lyrics by Nathan Tysen. It has musical supervision by Nick Barstow, design by Zahra Mansouri, cinematography by Click Boom and casting by Jane Deitch. The full series costs £25, with £2.99 per episode.

The show has revealed new dates, and will now be presented from 26 April to 23 May.

A Killer Party is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Tanisha Spring for Blue Mahoe Productions and Ilai Szpiezak.

It follows a group of actors who discover that one of their party has died. Sperring said: "The world has never needed fun, joy and laughter quite like it does at the moment, and A Killer Party provides this in abundance - a delight of a show, with incredible performers and a world-renowned writing team – couldn't be better timed to remind people of the joy, whimsy, and healing power of theatre that we can look forward to returning to very soon."

Tickets are available now via stream/theatre.