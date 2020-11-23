Vinyl musical cast albums and recordings to buy this Christmas

Vinyl sales have been shooting through the roof of late and, if we're being honest, it might be a classy gift for the festive season for the theatre fan in your life.

Be sure to check out all of our festive gift tips in our dedicated guide here.









If you know someone who loves Hamilton then this album, full of covers, remixes and fresh takes – is essential listening!





We might be waving through a window at family members this Christmas but you can brighten up the festive season with this cast album.





The original cast album is highly sought after but may be a fantastic treat.





A show not yet in the UK (if we say the show title three times will it appear?) but with enough morbid humour to make you cringe with delight, this is worth a listen.





We've heard it said that albums come into our lives for a reason – and the Wicked cast recording is definitely one of those albums! Relive the iconic tunes including "Defying Gravity" while the stage show remains closed.





One of the most seminal musicals of all time and, while the new film has been delayed, you can relive the original masterpiece on vinyl form. Certainly a bougie festive gift.





And who would've thought—it figures! Alanis Morissette's musical has gone down a storm with a plethora of Tony Award nominations – so you can have a proper listen here.





The 75th anniversary vinyl features all the seminal hits including "Oh What a Beautiful Mornin'" and "People Will Say We're in Love".





One of the most heartwarming musicals in recent memory, this is a cast album full of top-tier tunes and a stirring story.





The New Broadway Cast Recording features Bette Midler and enough joy to light up the festive season.





It might not have arrived on UK shores just yet but you can lap up the Moulin Rouge goodness with this Broadway cast album.





Tunes by Bryan Adams, performances by Samantha Barks and Andy Karl – what isn't to love?





The Broadway show rather than the upcoming film – a cockle-warming experience with some lively tunes. Learn the lyrics before it becomes a Netflix sensation!





The original cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage show were immortalised on this vintage album – a rocking way to have a jellicle ball.