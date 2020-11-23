Vinyl musical cast albums and recordings to buy this Christmas
A classy gift for a theatre fan!
Vinyl sales have been shooting through the roof of late and, if we're being honest, it might be a classy gift for the festive season for the theatre fan in your life.
The Hamilton Mixtape
If you know someone who loves Hamilton then this album, full of covers, remixes and fresh takes – is essential listening!
Dear Evan Hansen – Original Broadway Cast
We might be waving through a window at family members this Christmas but you can brighten up the festive season with this cast album.
42nd Street – Original Broadway Cast
The original cast album is highly sought after but may be a fantastic treat.
Beetlejuice – Original Broadway Cast
A show not yet in the UK (if we say the show title three times will it appear?) but with enough morbid humour to make you cringe with delight, this is worth a listen.
Wicked – Original Broadway Cast
We've heard it said that albums come into our lives for a reason – and the Wicked cast recording is definitely one of those albums! Relive the iconic tunes including "Defying Gravity" while the stage show remains closed.
West Side Story – Original Broadway Vinyl
One of the most seminal musicals of all time and, while the new film has been delayed, you can relive the original masterpiece on vinyl form. Certainly a bougie festive gift.
Jagged Little Pill – Original Broadway Cast
And who would've thought—it figures! Alanis Morissette's musical has gone down a storm with a plethora of Tony Award nominations – so you can have a proper listen here.
Oklahoma!
The 75th anniversary vinyl features all the seminal hits including "Oh What a Beautiful Mornin'" and "People Will Say We're in Love".
Come From Away – Original Broadway Cast
One of the most heartwarming musicals in recent memory, this is a cast album full of top-tier tunes and a stirring story.
Hello, Dolly! – New Broadway Cast
The New Broadway Cast Recording features Bette Midler and enough joy to light up the festive season.
Moulin Rouge! – Original Broadway Cast
It might not have arrived on UK shores just yet but you can lap up the Moulin Rouge goodness with this Broadway cast album.
Pretty Woman the Musical
Tunes by Bryan Adams, performances by Samantha Barks and Andy Karl – what isn't to love?
The Prom – Original Broadway Cast
The Broadway show rather than the upcoming film – a cockle-warming experience with some lively tunes. Learn the lyrics before it becomes a Netflix sensation!
Cats
The original cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage show were immortalised on this vintage album – a rocking way to have a jellicle ball.