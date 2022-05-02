West End vs Broadway – watch the series so far...

As you probably know, this year we've teamed up with TheaterMania, our New York sister site, to bring you a brand new video series under the banner of West End vs Broadway.

In each edition, we've paired up two talented actors who are playing the same role in the same production on either side of the Atlantic and given them the opportunity to pose three burning questions (of their own choosing) to their counterparts.

If you haven't had the chance to watch musical theatre's top international interactions yet, then why not take in the series so far?





We know you can't "Say No to This" one! It's the West End and Broadway's Alexander Hamiltons – Karl Queensborough and Miguel Cervantes:





Next up, it's two bonafide angels of music! Making musical theatre history are London's Lucy St Louis and New York's Emilie Kouatchou, who are the first black performers to take on the role of Christine Daaé in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera:





"We Don't Need Another Hero"... We need two leading ladies at the top of their game talking all things Tina – The Tina Turner Musical! Here's the West End's Aisha Jawando and Broadway's Nkeki Obi-Melekwe:





