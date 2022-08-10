Dawn King's The Trials at the Donmar Warehouse – we meet the cast during rehearsals

Recently we caught up with some of the cast of the UK premiere of The Trials, which begins performances at the Donmar Warehouse later this week.

We chatted to breakout stars of Netflix's Heartstopper, Joe Locke (who plays Noah) and Will Gao (Xander), as well as Elise Alexandre (Amelia), Francis Dourado (Mohammad), Pelumi Ibiloye (Marek) and Taya Tower (Zoe), to get their thoughts on the play's crucial themes.

Directed by Natalie Abrahami, Dawn King's piece is set in the near future and revolves around a trial where children jurors judge the older generation's contributions to the climate crisis. A finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, it received its world premiere at the Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus in 2021.

Also appearing in "the jury" are Jowana El-Daouk (as Gabi), Honor Kneafsey (as Ren), Rue Millwood (as Chris), Charlie Reid (as Tomaz), Meréana Tomlinson (as Kako) and Jairaj Varsani (as Adnan). WhatsOnStage Award winner Nigel Lindsay and Sharon Small play "the defendants".

The creative team includes designer Georgia Lowe, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer and composer Xana, movement directors Anna Morrissey and Aaron Parsons, video designer Nina Dunn, voice coach Emma Woodvine, associate director Joseph Hancock, sustainability consultants Julie's Bicycle and production dramatherapist Wabriya King.

The Trials runs from 12 to 27 August at the Donmar Warehouse.



