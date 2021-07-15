Video: The cast of The Invisible Hand tackle financial jargon in a quickfire quiz

How well does the cast of hit thriller The Invisible Hand know the financial jargon involved in international banking?

Tony Jayawardena, Scott Karim, Daniel Lapaine and Sid Sagar are put to the test in a fun quiz. Directed by artistic director Indhu Rubasingham, the play, first seen at the venue in 2016, centres on a banker who is taken into captivity in Pakistan, having to play the stock market to make up his ransom.

Directed by Indhu Rubasingham, the piece's creative team includes designer Lizzie Clachan, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer Alexander Caplen, casting director Briony Barnett, voice and dialect coach Daniele Lydon, fight director RC-Annie, costume supervisor Megan Keegan and assistant director Tom Wright.

Also on the team are production manager Tom Lee, deputy production manager Owen Donkin, company stage manager Jenny Grand, DSM Charlotte Padgham, ASM and book cover Maddie Sidi, wardrobe manager Keshini Ranasinghe, show crew Kieran Watson, lighting operator Sam Levy, production electrician Steve Andrews, production sound engineers Jon Sealey and Ben Giller, production carpenter Joe Ashworth-Martin, LX programmer Cat Carter and set builders Footprint Scenery and the Kiln Theatre workshop.

It runs until 31 July.