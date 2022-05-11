Watch Sister Act star Lizzie Bea perform "The Life I Never Led" ahead of London run

Exclusive: Ahead of the hotly anticipated London revival of Sister Act, playing the Eventim Apollo (19 July to 28 August), the production has released a new music video today.

Check out Lizzie Bea, set to play Sister Mary Robert in the musical, giving her rendition of "The Life I Never Led" below.









The show features music from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. It is adapted from the iconic film of the same name.

Alongside Bea the principal cast also includes Beverley Knight (as Deloris Van Cartier), Jennifer Saunders (as Mother Superior), Keala Settle (as Sister Mary Patrick), Lesley Joseph (as Sister Mary Lazarus) and Clive Rowe (as Eddie Souther).

Sister Act is directed by Bill Buckhurst, with choreography by Alistair David, set design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

