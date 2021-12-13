Watch Sadiq Khan showing his support for the West End theatre community

Sadiq Khan recently took time out of his schedule to attend the launch of a West End-themed display on the Piccadilly Lights, courtesy of renowned photographer Rankin. The Mayor of London was joined at the Criterion Theatre by a host of West End stars to mark the occasion.

A free exhibition entitled Performance by Rankin is currently open to the general public at the Fujifilm House of Photography in Covent Garden until 31 January 2022. In addition, a book featuring the portraits is also available to purchase from a variety of bookshops, with proceeds going to the Theatre Artists Fund and the Mayor's chosen London youth homelessness charities.

WhatsOnStage chatted to Khan about the impact of the global pandemic on London's theatre community and his hopes for the future. We also sat down with Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical headliners Arinzé Kene and Gabrielle Brooks, as well as current Les Misérables cast members Sha Dessi and Bradley Jaden.



