Watch Punchdrunk directors Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle reveal the secrets of The Burnt City

The immersive theatre connoisseurs known as Punchdrunk are back with their "most expensive project" and "most ambitious production to date"!

Last night the company held its official opening for The Burnt City, following previews which began on 22 March, and prior to the show, we chatted to directors (and longtime collaborators) Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle to get the lowdown on their latest show.

Taking inspiration from Greek myths and set in a "future parallel world" with an aesthetic grounded in the likes of Fritz Lang's Metropolis, the piece tells the tragic tale of the fall of Troy, with the three-hour-long immersive experience set across Grade-II listed buildings in Woolwich. One building houses Greece, while the other houses Troy.

The production also features choreography by Doyle, design by Barrett, Livi Vaughan and Beatrice Minns, lighting by Barrett, Ben Donoghue and F9, and costumes by David Israel Reynoso. Colin Nightingale serves as audience experience curator.









The Burnt City is currently taking bookings until 28 August 2022.