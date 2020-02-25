The Prince of Egypt in the West End: exclusive first look

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at photos and an onstage performance by the cast of The Prince of Egypt in the West End.

Luke Brady in The Prince of Egypt

© DWA LLC, photo by Matt Crockett

The musical has just extended its limited run in the West End by seven weeks and is currently booking until 31 October.

An exclusive video of the cast singing "Deliver Us" has also been released – listen here:

The 43-strong cast are led by Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

Silas Wyatt-Burke, Alexia Khadime, Luke Brady Christine Allado and the cast of The Prince of Egypt

© DWA LLC, photo by Matt Crockett

Also appearing in the show will be Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.

The roles of Young Miriam, Leah and Young Hebrew Girl are being shared by Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk and the roles of Young Aaron, Young Egyptian Boy and Young Midian Boy are being shared by Leo Babet, Jonah Collier and Taylor Jenkins.

Luke Brady and the cast of The Prince of Egypt

© DWA LLC, photo by Tristram Kenton

The musical features ten new songs by composer Stephen Schwartz as well as five songs from the original film, including "When You Believe", "Deliver Us" and "All I Ever Wanted".

The show has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz. It is choreographed by Sean Cheesman with set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll and illusion design by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are from August Eriksmoen with musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold and children's casting by Verity Naughton.

Luke Brady, Liam Tamne and the cast of The Prince of Egypt

© DWA LLC, photo by Tristram Kenton

Gary Wilmot and the cast of The Prince of Egypt

© DWA LLC, photo by Matt Crockett

Gary Wilmot and the cast of The Prince of Egypt

© DWA LLC, photo by Tristram Kenton

Luke Brady and Christine Allado in The Prince Of Egypt

© DWA LLC, photo by Tristram Kenton

Luke Brady in The Prince of Egypt

© DWA LLC, photo by Tristram Kenton