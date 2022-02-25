Watch Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope discuss the world premiere of The Collaboration

WhatsOnStage attended the press night for the world premiere of The Collaboration and spoke to its leading men following the curtain call.

Marking his first return to the stage in 25 years, Emmy and BAFTA nominee Paul Bettany (WandaVision, The Da Vinci Code) plays Andy Warhol in the piece, while two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Pope (Hollywood, Pose) makes his London stage debut as Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Written by Anthony McCarten and helmed by the Young Vic's artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah, the play is set in 1984 New York, exploring the complex and captivating relationship between the two iconic artists at a time when Warhol's star is falling and Basquiat's is rising to the pinnacle of the art world. The cast also includes Sofia Barclay and Alec Newman.

The Collaboration continues its run until 2 April 2022.



