Watch the cast of A Christmas Carol as they discuss the Old Vic's annual tradition

Recently WhatsOnStage sat down with Rachel John, as well as siblings Rose and Jack Shalloo – stars of the Old Vic's 2021 production of A Christmas Carol.

The Tony Award-winning show, which picked up five awards from five nominations in September 2021, began performances on 13 November at the central London venue.

Director Matthew Warchus' production features set and costume design by Rob Howell, composition and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, casting by Jessica Ronane, musical direction by Katharine Woolley, voice coaching by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth, associate direction by Joe Austin and second associate direction by Josh Seymour.

The cast is led by Stephen Mangan as Ebenezer Scrooge, alongside Bridgette Amofah (Mrs Cratchit), Geraint Downing (Ferdy/George), Nicola Espallardo (Jess), Karen Fishwick (Belle), Amanda Hadingue (Ghost of Christmas Past), Nick Hart (Nicholas), Oli Higginson (Fred), Rachel John (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig), Andrew Langtree (Father/Marley), Jack Shalloo (Bob Cratchit), Rose Shalloo (Little Fan), James Staddon (Fezziwig) and Samuel Townsend (Young Ebenezer).

Alternating in the role of Tiny Tim are Casey-Indigo Blackwood-Lashley, Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Eleanor Stollery and Suri White.



