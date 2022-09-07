Watch new British musical Are You As Nervous As I Am? in rehearsals

Producers of the new musical Are You As Nervous As I Am? have released footage of the cast and creative team in rehearsals ahead of its world premiere next month.

Following two sisters in their search for happiness and forced apart by circumstance, the piece stars Katie Elin-Salt in the role of Peggy and Emma Thornett as her sister Janet.

Also featured in the cast are Bill Ward (as Bob), Sarah Ingram (as Catrin/Christine), Daniel Abbott (as Larry), Simon Furness (as Peter), Ian Houghton (as The Welsh Soldier/Sam Berkowitz), Emily-Mae (as Kiki Kavelle), Jenny Perry (as A Cockney Girl/Peggy and Janet Cover).









The musical is written by Simon Spencer, with music by Leighton James House and lyrics by Shaun McKenna. The production is directed by Phoebe Barran, with musical direction by Josh Cottell, musical arrangements by Dr Matthew Malone, set and costume design by Kevin Jenkins, lighting by Mike Robertson and movement by Denni Sayers.

Are You As Nervous As I Am? is set to run at the Greenwich Theatre from 1 to 23 October.