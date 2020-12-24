Video: Mountview graduates sing new version of "In the Bleak Mid-Winter"

It's been a year, and a Christmas, like no other. But one of the definite silver linings has been the number of creative collaborations that have taken place remotely.

Continuing this theme, this new version of "In The Bleak Mid-Winter" has been recorded by graduates of Mountview Academy's BA in Musical Theatre Course 2012 from their own homes during the pandemic.

Minal Patel explains: "This song presented itself to this group of drama school students around nine christmases ago and we fell in love instantly. This version of the song has reminiscently come up in conversation over the years so we felt rather than keeping it to our selves, offering the beauty of the words and music was destiny for the piece.

"We hope it serves as a reminder that no matter what happens in our lives, our industry or our world moving into 2021, the inextinguishable light in our hearts must serve as foundation for our own well-being and that of those around us."

Composed by Christopher Whitehead, it features vocalists Emma Kingston, Joanna O'Hare, Lily De-La-Haye, Kayleigh Smith, Jasmine Gur, Robyn Grange, Carol Heffernan, Mimi Edwards, Ashley Stirling, Rebecca Eastham, Amy Bone, Sarah Harris, Dani Copperstone, Jeni Elle Mills, Jack North, Minal Patel, Jack Tompkins, Marc Gee-Finch, Wayne Rodgers, David Cox, Josh Haberfield, Alex Bloomer and Rhys Ruggiero.