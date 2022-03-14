Life of Pi and WhatsOnStage present "Happy Pi Day!"

Each year, March 14 (3.14) marks "Pi Day" across the globe and what better way to celebrate the occasion than with Pi himself (played by Hiran Abeysekera), alongside Buckingham the Goat (played by Scarlet Wilderink), at Wyndham's Theatre – the home of Life of Pi in London.

Based on Yann Martel's iconic novel about a boy who goes on a magical journey after being stranded on a boat, Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation began its West End premiere engagement on 15 November 2021.

The production is directed by Max Webster, with the creative team also featuring set and costume designer Tim Hatley, puppet and movement director Finn Caldwell, puppet designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, video designer Andrzej Goulding, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Carolyn Downing, composer Andrew T Mackay, dramaturgist Jack Bradley, casting director Polly Jerrold, associate director Hannah Banister, associate set designer Ross Edwards, costume supervisor Sabrina Cuniberto and props supervisor Ryan O'Connor.

The show is currently booking through to 29 May 2022, with tickets on sale below.



