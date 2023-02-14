Jodie Comer interview: 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer was crowned Best Performer in a Play at the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards this past Sunday evening at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Her West End debut efforts in Prima Facie (which also won the coveted Best New Play prize, as well as Best Graphic Design) were handsomely rewarded at the ceremony thanks to the multitude of theatre fans who voted.

We caught up with Comer straight after her monumentous win and you can watch her full interview in the video below:





Comer is set to reprise her role as criminal defence barrister Tessa in Prima Facie on Broadway at the Golden Theatre from 11 April to 18 June 2023.