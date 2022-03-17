Watch a special St Patrick's Day performance from The Choir of Man

WhatsOnStage recently took a trip to the Arts Theatre to visit the cast of The Choir of Man, who had prepared a special performance in honour of St Patrick's Day.

Introduced by original cast member Tom Brandon (aka the Hard Man), we were treated to "The Parting Glass". Check out the video below.

Joining Brandon in the current West End production are Miles Anthony Daley (aka the Romantic), Daniel Harnett (aka the Joker), Alistair Higgins (aka the Maestro), Freddie Huddleston (aka the Handyman), Richard Lock (as the Beast), Mark Loveday (aka the Barman), Ben Norris (aka the Poet) and Tyler Orphé-Baker (as the Pub Bore), alongside Matt Beveridge and George Bray.

The band is composed of Jack Hartigan as guitarist, Zami Jamil as violinist, Emmanuel Bonsu as drummer and Caleb Wilson as bassist.

The show is directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangement and orchestrations by Jack Blume, choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen and costumes by Verity Sadler. The associate choreographer is Rachel Chapman and the associate musical director is Hollie Cassar.

The West End engagement continues until 3 April, with tickets on sale below.



