Watch the cast of Grease and special guests celebrate the show's official West End opening

Last night we were on hand to celebrate the official opening night of Grease, which has settled into the Dominion Theatre for a limited run through to 29 October.

We chatted to the cast, led by Olivia Moore (who plays Sandy Dumbrowski) and Dan Partridge (Danny Zuko), as well as choreographer Arlene Phillips and a host of special guests to get their thoughts on the West End return of the iconic musical.









Described as "a thunderously good evening" by WhatsOnStage's Alun Hood, you can read our full review of the show here.

Tickets are on sale below.