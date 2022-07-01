Disney's Beauty and the Beast West End cast members play Be Our Guest... Take Our Test!

We recently paid a visit to the London Palladium to meet a few of the stars of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, who graciously agreed to compete against each other in a little quiz we like to call "Be Our Guest... Take Our Test!"

It's Courtney Stapleton (who plays the role of Belle) vs Shaq Taylor (the Beast) vs Sam Bailey (Mrs Potts) in a triple threat match... with three triple threat performers!

Find out which cast member won in the video below:





Disney Theatrical's current revival of the company's inaugural production (which received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage) continues its West End run until 17 September 2022, before heading to the Bristol Hippodrome (29 September to 12 November) and Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (24 November to 8 January 2023).

Tickets for the London Palladium performances are available below.