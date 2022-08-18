Cruise opening night – "what would your one-person West End show be about?"

Cruise celebrated its official opening night yesterday – its first in the West End without social distancing. The piece had previously been one of the forerunners in getting London's theatres reopened in the midst of the pandemic.

Written and performed by Jack Holden as an ultimate one-man show (with onstage musical support from John Patrick Elliott), we were curious to ask some of the VIP guests in attendance, given the opportunity, if they could write and star in their own one-person West End show, what would it be about.

Find out what they all had to say in the video below:





Directed by Bronagh Lagan, Cruise shines a spotlight on the world of 1980s Soho while also paying tribute to a generation decimated by HIV and AIDS. It continues its West End run at the Apollo Theatre until 4 September.

