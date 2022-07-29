Aslan is on the move – The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe opens in the West End

Last night the West End celebrated the official opening of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. But during the day, we decided to (literally) stop traffic and turn heads on Drury Lane as the mighty Aslan was on the move.

Our thanks go to Chris Jared and puppeteers Oliver Grant, Sean Lopeman and Shaun McCourt, who bring the Lion to life on stage every evening, for giving up their time yesterday for the making of this video.

You can see Aslan in action below:





