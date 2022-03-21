Video: Amy Lennox and Fra Fee talk joining Cabaret in the West End

We talk to Amy Lennox and Fra Fee about starring as Sally Bowles and the Emcee in the award-winning revival of Cabaret.

Also joining the show will be Omar Baroud (Baptiste) as Cliff Bradshaw and Vivien Parry (Half a Sixpence) as Fraulein Schneider. The piece was recently nominated for 11 OlivierAwards, with the winners to be revealed on Sunday 10 April. It opened last December to stand-out reviews, with WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton describing the piece as "unforgettable."

Continuing in the show are Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost.

Completing the cast are Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall with design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster.

The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein. The show is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.