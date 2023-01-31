Watch Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman talk Lemons and take on a zesty tongue twister

We recently sat down with TV favourites Jenna Coleman (Victoria) and Aidan Turner (Poldark), who are making a return to the stage in a major revival of Sam Steiner's rom-com Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons.

We also challenged the talented duo to get their take on a lemons-themed tongue twister because... well, why not? Check out what they had to say about the play and how they fared in the video below:





Directed by Josie Rourke (City of Angels), the two-hander follows a couple existing in a world where individuals are only allowed to say 140 words a day. When it was first seen on the stage in 2015, the one-act piece was described as "bright, light and sharp - a rom-com with smarts".

The creative team also includes designer Robert Jones, lighting designer Aideen Malone, sound designer George Dennis, movement director Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and associate costume designer Kinnetia Isidore.

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons has been in previews in the West End since 18 January. Tonight marks its official opening at the Harold Pinter Theatre, where it runs until 18 March. The new revival will then visit Manchester Opera House (21 to 25 March) and Theatre Royal Brighton (28 March to 1 April). Tickets for all three venues are on sale below.

In addition, brand-new production photos have also now been released.





Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman

© Johan Persson

Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman

© Johan Persson

