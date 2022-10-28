Watch 2:22 A Ghost Story's West End stars get into the Halloween spirit

As the Halloween weekend festivities begin, we've got one hell of a (trick or) treat for you!

We sat down with the current stars of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning play 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Criterion Theatre and brought a pumpkin filled with Halloween-themed questions along with us.

Find out what Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Tamsin Carroll and Felix Scott had to say about costumes, pranks and all things that go bump in the night in our exclusive video below:





Playwright Danny Robins' hit show, following a woman who believes she is being haunted, was first seen in the summer of 2021 featuring a cast that included WhatsOnStage Award-winners Lily Allen and Jake Wood.

Directed by Matthew Dunster, the production features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, co-direction by Isabel Marr, casting by Jessica Ronane and illusions by Chris Fisher. It is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

The spooky thriller is also set to make its US premiere at the Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles tomorrow 29 October, running until 4 December 2022, with a cast including Constance Wu

2:22 A Ghost Story completes its current run at the Criterion Theatre on 8 January 2023 and is set to transfer to the Lyric Theatre from 21 January to 23 April 2023.

Tickets are on sale now.