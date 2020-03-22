Victoria Hamilton-Barritt joins Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella starring Carrie Hope Fletcher

Meet your new evil Stepmother!

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt has joined Carrie Hope Fletcher in the West End premiere of Cinderella, which opens this October at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Hamilton-Barritt, known for her roles in The View UpStairs, Death of a Salesman and In the Heights, will play the Stepmother in the brand new show, which has music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book by Emerald Fennell.

Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn Hunter. Further cast and creative will be announced in due course.

Ahead of Cinderella's arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, owners LW Theatres will carry out internal upgrade work to the building including the addition of more toilets and refurbishment to areas of the auditorium and front of house.

Performances for the new production will start on 9 October, with tickets on sale now below.