Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial confirms West End cast and tour plans

Fresh details have been revealed for the upcoming run of Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial ahead of its West End stint and newly unveiled tour.

The show, adapted by Liv Hennessy from real court transcripts penned during the famous celebrity trial between the two footballer's wives, had an initial series of stagings late last year and now returns for a full production at the Abassadors Theatre from 6 April to 20 May 2023.

It has also been revealed that the show will embark on a tour from late May through to June 2023, visiting Woking, Liverpool, Southend, Salford and Brighton.

A special performance will take place on 13 April to support Advocate, a charity providing members of the public with free support from barristers. The West End run will also feature a captioned performance on 29 April at 14:30, BSL interpreted performance on 4 May 19:30 and an audio described performance on 13 May at 14:30.

Reprising their roles for the West End and tour will be Lucy May Barker (Mamma Mia!) as Rebekah Vardy and Laura Dos Santos (Yes So I Said Yes) as Coleen Rooney.

Joining them will be Jonathan Broadbent (The Comedy of Errors) as Hugh Tomlinson QC, Tom Turner as David Sherborne and Nathan McMullen (Misfits) playing multiple roles including Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy. Further casting is to be announced.

The piece is directed by Lisa Spirling and designed by Polly Sullivan, the composer and sound designer is Richard Hammarton and Lizzie Manwaring is assistant director.

Tickets for the West End run are on sale below.