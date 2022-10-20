Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial to be staged in the West End

The dramatic legal battle between former friends and legal adversaries Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy is being put on stage.

A verbatim play, utilising seven days' worth of legal transcripts, will be presented in the West End for one night only, with a script by Liv Hennessy (finalist in the Paines Plough's Women's Prize for Playwriting) and direction by Lisa Spirling (artistic director of the fantastic new writing venue Theatre503).

The show is based on the famous libel case between the pair of famous social figures, which emerged after Rooney accused Vardy of leaking stories to tabloids. Capturing the nation's attention earlier this year, it is said to "blur the boundaries of tabloid and court case, social media and soap opera".

Producer Eleanor Lloyd (who is staging the show alongside Eilene Davidson Productions) said: "The way the trial gripped the nation – myself included – demonstrated to me straight away how well this story would translate to the stage; the twists and turns of the case were so intriguing you couldn't write it."

Director Lisa Spirling said: "This trial asks key questions about the complex boundaries between privacy and celebrity in modern Britain and what it is to be a so-called ‘WAG'. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Eleanor, Eilene and Liv to bring this extraordinary court room script to life."

