Upstart Crow starring David Mitchell in the West End full cast announced

Full casting has been announced for the stage adaptation of the hit TV show Upstart Crow, which will run in the West End in 2020.

Joining the previously announced David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan will be Helen Monks (Raised by Wolves) as Susanna, Rob Rouse (Grownups) as Bottom and Steve Speirs (Stella) as Burbage. Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner) will play a new character, Dr John Hall.

Also joining the cast is Danielle Phillips (Ready Player One), Jason Callender (Shadow and Bone) and Rachel Summers (This Islands Mine). This 11-week season is directed by Olivier award-winning Sean Foley (The Ladykillers).

Writer Ben Elton said: "Besides Will and Kate many of the other characters from the TV sitcom feature in this new play and I'm delighted that they will all be played by the original actors."

Full creative team for Upstart Crow is to be announced, with the show running from 7 February to 25 April.