Up and coming musical writers to have West End showcase in October

Fifteen musical writing teams will have the chance to showcase their work in a special event at the Garrick Theatre on 4 October.

Two of the teams – Annabel Mutale Reed and Leo Munby and Freya Smith and Jack Williams – were selected as winners of producers Katy Lipson and Adam Lenson's Chamber Musical Project, and will now receive further mentorship and aid. Reed and Munby's show is titled Eartha, Eddie and the Upside-Down Tree, while Smith and Williams' show is called Echoes.

Writers also involved in the evening are Christina Bloom (Detached), Cordelia O'Driscoll (Bitter/Sweet), Emelie Odukwe and Lily Vincent-Frankland (At The Centre), Guy Woolf and Isla Van Tricht (How To Save The World), Tommy Antonio and Robert Casey (Harder Baby), Hilmi Jaidin (Clickbait), Jen Green and Caroline Wigmore (Elizabeth Holmes: How to bleed dry in Silicon Valley), Michelle Payne and Craig Webb (Enthusiastically, Yes!), Natalie Pound, Sam Young and Sam Hoppen (Thanks I'm Cured), Jonathan O'Neill and Isaac Savage (Letting Go), Poppy Burton-Morgan and Robin Simões da Silva (Treehouse), Sarah-Louise Young, Richard Link and Paul Chronnell (Escape Room) and Eden Tredwell (Open Mic 1803).

Casts for the evening are to be revealed.

Lipson said today: "We are incredibly proud to have launched a new musical theatre writing award over the last year and to be presenting a night showcasing 15 submissions for that award on top of the set for the much-loved American chamber musical The Last Five Years. We are hugely committed to the future of New British Chamber Musicals and cannot wait to see this award grow."