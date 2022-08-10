Unofficial Bridgerton musical at the Royal Albert Hall cancelled

The staging of the unofficial Brigerton musical at the Royal Albert Hall has cancelled.

The concert was a cause for headlines late last month after Netflix filed a lawsuit over the musical, which is based on the seminal characters and plot lines of the iconic Netflix series and the Julia Quinn books that inspired them.

The Unofficial Brigerton Musical was performed in concert in Washington DC in July, with Broadway stars taking on numbers penned by creators Abigal Barlow and Emily Bear. The album first began its life on TikTok before hitting Spotify – it went on to win a Grammy Award.

The Royal Albert Hall made the following statement: "Sadly Barlow and Bear have cancelled their performance of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Live in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall."

